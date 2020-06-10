All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 AM

2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE

2900 Sunridge Drive · (512) 518-4266
Location

2900 Sunridge Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Live in one of the hippest areas of Austin, near local restaurants, great nightlife and Lady Bird Lake, plus downtown is easily accessible. This modern community features a resident computing lounge, fitness center, pool with private cabanas, a clubhouse with a catering kitchen and BBQ areas. Interior features include washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, faux wood flooring, large patios/balconies, designer cabinetry and more. Inquire today and start looking forward to fantastic living in the heart of Austin. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 SUNRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
