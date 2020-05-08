All apartments in Austin
2823 E MLK
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:16 PM

2823 E MLK

2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
You simply must take a tour of this community and see all that you've been missing out on in apartment living. First of all, the location is perfect for Eastside dwellers, by the MetroRail and close to many of Austin's favorite local restaurants and pubs. Second, the amenities here can't be beat and include a yoga studio, a retro game lounge, dog park, three pools and an aquatic wall water feature, outdoor grilling stations, a fitness studio and much more. Third, the interiors are stunning and feature glass walk-in showers, sleek wood flooring, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, two-tone paint, a chef-inspired kitchen with quartz counters, contemporary cabinetry and an island or peninsula. Lastly, what are you waiting for? Inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 E MLK have any available units?
2823 E MLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 E MLK have?
Some of 2823 E MLK's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 E MLK currently offering any rent specials?
2823 E MLK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 E MLK pet-friendly?
Yes, 2823 E MLK is pet friendly.
Does 2823 E MLK offer parking?
No, 2823 E MLK does not offer parking.
Does 2823 E MLK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 E MLK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 E MLK have a pool?
Yes, 2823 E MLK has a pool.
Does 2823 E MLK have accessible units?
No, 2823 E MLK does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 E MLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 E MLK does not have units with dishwashers.
