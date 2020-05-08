2823 E MLK

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

You simply must take a tour of this community and see all that you've been missing out on in apartment living. First of all, the location is perfect for Eastside dwellers, by the MetroRail and close to many of Austin's favorite local restaurants and pubs. Second, the amenities here can't be beat and include a yoga studio, a retro game lounge, dog park, three pools and an aquatic wall water feature, outdoor grilling stations, a fitness studio and much more. Third, the interiors are stunning and feature glass walk-in showers, sleek wood flooring, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, two-tone paint, a chef-inspired kitchen with quartz counters, contemporary cabinetry and an island or peninsula. Lastly, what are you waiting for? Inquire today! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.