All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2821 Saville Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2821 Saville Loop
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

2821 Saville Loop

2821 Saville Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2821 Saville Loop, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Condo in Edgewick! - Located conveniently to the Lake Shore District, Downtown & East Austin, easy access to I-35, & St Edwards. This light, bright, & spacious detached condo w/attached 1 car garage (second garage belongs to unit behind) welcomes you home. The laundry room & spacious storage room (wraps under the stairs) are located on the 1st floor. The open kitchen, dinning and living room are located on the 2nd floor. Gated community, with pool, common grounds, and a large dog park.

(RLNE5472394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Saville Loop have any available units?
2821 Saville Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Saville Loop have?
Some of 2821 Saville Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Saville Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Saville Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Saville Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Saville Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Saville Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Saville Loop offers parking.
Does 2821 Saville Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Saville Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Saville Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2821 Saville Loop has a pool.
Does 2821 Saville Loop have accessible units?
No, 2821 Saville Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Saville Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 Saville Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Hyde Park Place
4400 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Canyon Resort at Great Hills
8701 Bluffstone Cv
Austin, TX 78759
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin