Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

2819 Corbin Ln

2819 Corbin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2819 Corbin Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
2819 Corbin Ln Available 05/06/19 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Bouldin Creek on Cul-de-sac - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Bouldin Creek on Cul-de-sac ~ Open Floor Plan with LOTS of Windows ~ Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Hardwood Flooring Down, On Stairs & Upstairs Oversize Landing That Can Be Used For An Office ~ Custom Blinds & Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Large Master with Grand Bathroom with Shower & Garden Tub & 2 Vanities ~ Large Walk-In Closet ~ Laundry Upstairs ~ Covered Patio Out Back with Privacy Fenced Yard That Backs To Green Space ~ Lawn Maintenance Included ~ Minutes to Downtown & Close to Hwy 71/290 ~ Shopping & Entertainment Nearby

(RLNE4009316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2819 Corbin Ln have any available units?
2819 Corbin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2819 Corbin Ln have?
Some of 2819 Corbin Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2819 Corbin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2819 Corbin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2819 Corbin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2819 Corbin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2819 Corbin Ln offer parking?
No, 2819 Corbin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2819 Corbin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2819 Corbin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2819 Corbin Ln have a pool?
No, 2819 Corbin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2819 Corbin Ln have accessible units?
No, 2819 Corbin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2819 Corbin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2819 Corbin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
