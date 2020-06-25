Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2819 Corbin Ln Available 05/06/19 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Bouldin Creek on Cul-de-sac - 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Bouldin Creek on Cul-de-sac ~ Open Floor Plan with LOTS of Windows ~ Beautiful Kitchen w/Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Hardwood Flooring Down, On Stairs & Upstairs Oversize Landing That Can Be Used For An Office ~ Custom Blinds & Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Large Master with Grand Bathroom with Shower & Garden Tub & 2 Vanities ~ Large Walk-In Closet ~ Laundry Upstairs ~ Covered Patio Out Back with Privacy Fenced Yard That Backs To Green Space ~ Lawn Maintenance Included ~ Minutes to Downtown & Close to Hwy 71/290 ~ Shopping & Entertainment Nearby



(RLNE4009316)