Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

2815 Manor Road

2815 Manor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
815 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Drop the mic. Hold my drink. Pause the music. SHUT DOWN THE PRESSES (yes, all of them). Stop (hammer time if you’d like). Drop the bass. Because you just found the perfect apartment. I know your jaw is dropping right now. Can it be? Can it really be true? Yes! It’s true. You’ve finally found it. Send me a message so I can introduce you to your new lovely apartment. Check out my website too! (austinwithalex) ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gourmet kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances Elegant granite countertops in kitchens and bathrooms 42” espresso cabinets with brushed chrome hardware Undermount extra deep stainless sinks in kitchens MasterWood plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries Full-size washers and dryers and connections Oversized bath tubs with luxury tile surrounds 9, 10, 11 or 12-foot ceilings Ceiling fans in living rooms and bedrooms Designer lighting package with pendant lights in kitchens Five-panel interior doors Private walk-up street level entrances Spacious patios and balconies Private fenced yards Views of 30-acre Lake Park, downtown Austin and the University of Texas ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 1 Star Rated ENERGY STAR® Certified community Resort-style pool with sun deck Private courtyard with cabana, grills and semi-private outdoor living rooms Luxury social hub with gourmet kitchen 24-hour fitness zone Cyber zone and conference room with Wi-Fi Java bar with Starbucks coffee Pet-friendly community with paw wash Covered bicycle storage Controlled access and private resident parking in gated garage 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Large private storage areas available Over 7,000 square feet of ground floor retail and restaurants ------------------------------------ Swasdee krup! Hello! Howdy! I’m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating, your (hopefully soon to be) guide to Austin. I’m a local Austinite who speaks fluent English, Thai, and Breakfasttaco-ese. My team and I have helped over a hundred people find new places to live in Austin, so we’re pretty good at it! Please reach out to me so I can help you find the perfect place to live. I’m free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470316 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Manor Road have any available units?
2815 Manor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Manor Road have?
Some of 2815 Manor Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Manor Road currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Manor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Manor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 Manor Road is pet friendly.
Does 2815 Manor Road offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Manor Road offers parking.
Does 2815 Manor Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 Manor Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Manor Road have a pool?
Yes, 2815 Manor Road has a pool.
Does 2815 Manor Road have accessible units?
No, 2815 Manor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Manor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Manor Road does not have units with dishwashers.

