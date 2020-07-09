2803 Goodwin Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber granite counters pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage google fiber

Shared space - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath - W Garage



Renting one room with private bath - Other two occupied.



ALL BILLS PAID - Fully Furnished - New Queen Pillowtop Bed.



Newer Central Austin House. Just E 2 miles from downtown.

3.5 miles to UT. 10 - 15 min to and from airport.



Electronic entry to house and to your bedroom / bathroom.



The garage is insulated drywalled painted.

This 500 sq foot garage can also be used as a workspace gym office or artist space.



Minutes from Downtown UT Mueller and Airport.

Lots of green space surrounding the house.

There are no houses across the street. Just a small school/park and soccer fields.



New washer and dryer included.

All stainless appliances with granite counter top in kitchen.



Brushed nickel fixtures fans and lighting.

All fans have lights and operated with remote controls.



1000 - One Year Lease. 1K deposit.

1050 - 6 month - 1K deposit.

1100 - 3 month - 600 deposit.

1200 - Month to Month - No deposit.



Fenced back yard. No Smoking inside.



Parking is located on a concrete driveway in front of garage.



All cat and dog breeds welcome with appropriate pet dep. Based on size / weight.



250 under 25 pounds.

350 over 25 pounds.



House and yard is regularly sprayed to eliminate pests and fleas. Animals must have flea and tick treatment.



Thanks and good luck in your search.

Lease Details: All Bills Paid -

Google Fiber 1000 MBPS direct plug in bedroom.

Yard maintenance provided



(RLNE5769228)