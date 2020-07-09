All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2803 Goodwin Ave B

2803 Goodwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2803 Goodwin Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
google fiber
Shared space - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath - W Garage

Renting one room with private bath - Other two occupied.

ALL BILLS PAID - Fully Furnished - New Queen Pillowtop Bed.

Newer Central Austin House. Just E 2 miles from downtown.
3.5 miles to UT. 10 - 15 min to and from airport.

Electronic entry to house and to your bedroom / bathroom.

The garage is insulated drywalled painted.
This 500 sq foot garage can also be used as a workspace gym office or artist space.

Minutes from Downtown UT Mueller and Airport.
Lots of green space surrounding the house.
There are no houses across the street. Just a small school/park and soccer fields.

New washer and dryer included.
All stainless appliances with granite counter top in kitchen.

Brushed nickel fixtures fans and lighting.
All fans have lights and operated with remote controls.

1000 - One Year Lease. 1K deposit.
1050 - 6 month - 1K deposit.
1100 - 3 month - 600 deposit.
1200 - Month to Month - No deposit.

Fenced back yard. No Smoking inside.

Parking is located on a concrete driveway in front of garage.

All cat and dog breeds welcome with appropriate pet dep. Based on size / weight.

250 under 25 pounds.
350 over 25 pounds.

House and yard is regularly sprayed to eliminate pests and fleas. Animals must have flea and tick treatment.

Thanks and good luck in your search.
Lease Details: All Bills Paid -
Google Fiber 1000 MBPS direct plug in bedroom.
Yard maintenance provided

(RLNE5769228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Goodwin Ave B have any available units?
2803 Goodwin Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2803 Goodwin Ave B have?
Some of 2803 Goodwin Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Goodwin Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Goodwin Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Goodwin Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Goodwin Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Goodwin Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Goodwin Ave B offers parking.
Does 2803 Goodwin Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2803 Goodwin Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Goodwin Ave B have a pool?
No, 2803 Goodwin Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Goodwin Ave B have accessible units?
No, 2803 Goodwin Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Goodwin Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Goodwin Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.

