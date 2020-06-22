2718 South Lamar Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
As you're unpacking your stuff in your sweet new apartment, you uncover something you haven't seen in decades. It's a letter to your future self that you wrote in elementary school. How it lasted all these years, you don't know (mom probably snuck in in there). The letter reads "Sum day i will gro up and be sooper cool and boojee, and live in a really cool howse with lots of rooms and it will be totally cool, and evryone will wanto be frends with me and ill have the best room ever'.
You first wonder how the hell you passed elementary school with that spelling, and thank goodness you've stifled your tendency of run on sentences. But then you see your new swanky abode and give a thumbs up to yourself for being so on point with your predictions. Didn't you also write that letter about becoming an eccentrically philanthropic billionaire who lives on a private island?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Designer Lighting Package
Granite Countertops
Large Soaking Tubs
Tile Backsplash
Two-Tone Kitchen Cabinets
Under-Counter Recycling Bins
City Skyline View
One Car Garage
Private Yard
Additional Storage
Kitchen Island And Wood Vinyl Flooring
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Patios Or Balconies
Washer And Dryer Or Connections
9-Foot Ceilings
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Indoor Bicycle Storage
Controlled Access To Buildings And Parking
Resident Lounge With Coffee Bar
Resident Vegetable/Herb Garden
Fire Pit with Lounge Seating
On-Site Restaurant And Retail
Direct Access To Del Curto Park
Pet Washing Station
Fitness Center
24-Hr. Parcel Pending Locker System
Swimming Pool With Sun Deck
Access To Public Transportation
Recycling Program