Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully furnished & upgraded single-family home in 78704. Completely upgraded home w/open floor plan, hardwood floors (no carpet!) & designer finishes. Covered back deck w/2 ceiling fans & TV. Master suite has xtra large walk-in closet. Located on quiet tree-lined street but just steps from all the action of South Congress & only minutes from downtown. Price includes Direct TV, AT&T Fiber internet & lawn maintenance. *Please note, a short-term premium may be charged if lease term less than 6 months*