All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2702 Mulford Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2702 Mulford Cove
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

2702 Mulford Cove

2702 Mulford Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Parker Lane
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2702 Mulford Cove, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This unit has just become available after major renovation. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bamboo floor in main living area, awesome natural light from high windows/vaulted ceilings. Brand new carpet, new energy-efficient windows, and brand new bathrooms including new tubs/vanities. Fenced outdoor area. Quick walk to Mabel Davis Park.

Special move in deal - $1700 for first 2 months if moving in by February 15th.

Just minutes from downtown Austin with easy access to I-35.

Forgive construction material in photos. Fresh photos soon after final reno and final cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Mulford Cove have any available units?
2702 Mulford Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Mulford Cove have?
Some of 2702 Mulford Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Mulford Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Mulford Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Mulford Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2702 Mulford Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2702 Mulford Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Mulford Cove offers parking.
Does 2702 Mulford Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Mulford Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Mulford Cove have a pool?
No, 2702 Mulford Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2702 Mulford Cove have accessible units?
No, 2702 Mulford Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Mulford Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 Mulford Cove has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Balcones Woods
11215 Research Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
The Berkley
1809 W Rundberg Lane
Austin, TX 78758
E6
2400 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin