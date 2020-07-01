2702 Mulford Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This unit has just become available after major renovation. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, bamboo floor in main living area, awesome natural light from high windows/vaulted ceilings. Brand new carpet, new energy-efficient windows, and brand new bathrooms including new tubs/vanities. Fenced outdoor area. Quick walk to Mabel Davis Park.



Special move in deal - $1700 for first 2 months if moving in by February 15th.



Just minutes from downtown Austin with easy access to I-35.



Forgive construction material in photos. Fresh photos soon after final reno and final cleaning.