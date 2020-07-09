All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2701 Ware Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2701 Ware Road

2701 Ware Road · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Ware Road, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great home in established quiet neighborhood with many long term residents! Vinyl wood plank flooring in all living areas and bedrooms. Granite composite counters and new Stainless Steel appliances. HUGE LOT with parking in front and double car garage with automatic garage door opener. Separate office area between the home and the garage that would be great musician/art studio or office. Nice backyard treed lot with covered patio. Great location close to downtown for all that Austin has to offer! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Ware Road have any available units?
2701 Ware Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Ware Road have?
Some of 2701 Ware Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Ware Road currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Ware Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Ware Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Ware Road is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Ware Road offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Ware Road offers parking.
Does 2701 Ware Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Ware Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Ware Road have a pool?
No, 2701 Ware Road does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Ware Road have accessible units?
No, 2701 Ware Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Ware Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Ware Road does not have units with dishwashers.

