Amenities

oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities

Perfectly located two bed one bath owner-occupied duplex for lease in South Austin. Enjoy all of what South Austin has to offer while being only 2.5 miles from Downtown. Easy access to I35 and just minutes away from the airport. Walking distance from St. Edwards University and the famous South Congress Avenue. Call Agent or Owner prior to viewing. Follow the link for a virtual tour: https://www.seetheproperty.com/story/344978/b