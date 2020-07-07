2617 Witsome Loop

Amenities

Come check out this great condo with plenty of upgrades. You will love the upgraded flooring through out the home The main floor has a great open floor plan that works very well. The big center island and stone counters are great for cooking and entertaining. Plenty of natural light available for the large windows. The dual boalconies is a great feature for getting some fresh air whenever.. The location could not be more ideal, Plenty of food and shopping choices in the area, short trip over to Riverside, SoCo, Ben White, or into downtown/East Side in 10 Min Pets are welcome. Schedule a showing with Luke today!