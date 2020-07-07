All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

2617 Witsome Loop

2617 Witsome Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Witsome Loop, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Come check out this great condo with plenty of upgrades. You will love the upgraded flooring through out the home The main floor has a great open floor plan that works very well. The big center island and stone counters are great for cooking and entertaining. Plenty of natural light available for the large windows. The dual boalconies is a great feature for getting some fresh air whenever.. The location could not be more ideal, Plenty of food and shopping choices in the area, short trip over to Riverside, SoCo, Ben White, or into downtown/East Side in 10 Min Pets are welcome. Schedule a showing with Luke today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Witsome Loop have any available units?
2617 Witsome Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2617 Witsome Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Witsome Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Witsome Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Witsome Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Witsome Loop offer parking?
No, 2617 Witsome Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Witsome Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Witsome Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Witsome Loop have a pool?
No, 2617 Witsome Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Witsome Loop have accessible units?
No, 2617 Witsome Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Witsome Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2617 Witsome Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2617 Witsome Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2617 Witsome Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

