2612 San Pedro Unit 102
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

2612 San Pedro Unit 102

2612 San Pedro St · No Longer Available
Location

2612 San Pedro St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2612 San Pedro Unit - 102 Available 08/06/20 Prelease 2020 - 2021, 1 BR Condo in West Campus with Attached Garage - Great open layout with two entrances. Pull right off the streets into your own secure garage and walk right into your home. Ideal layout with fireplace, new stainless appliances, updated kitchen coutertops, stackable W/D, new wood flooring throughout and view of historic century old oak trees. Quiet and private location and still only a short walk to campus. Unique property in the heart of West Campus. Water and trash included. NO PETS :(

Available for 8/12/2020

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2083400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 have any available units?
2612 San Pedro Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 have?
Some of 2612 San Pedro Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2612 San Pedro Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 San Pedro Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

