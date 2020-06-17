Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2612 San Pedro Unit - 102 Available 08/06/20 Prelease 2020 - 2021, 1 BR Condo in West Campus with Attached Garage - Great open layout with two entrances. Pull right off the streets into your own secure garage and walk right into your home. Ideal layout with fireplace, new stainless appliances, updated kitchen coutertops, stackable W/D, new wood flooring throughout and view of historic century old oak trees. Quiet and private location and still only a short walk to campus. Unique property in the heart of West Campus. Water and trash included. NO PETS :(



Available for 8/12/2020



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2083400)