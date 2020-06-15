All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2606 Aldford DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2606 Aldford DR
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

2606 Aldford DR

2606 Aldford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2606 Aldford Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Completely remodeled home in the heart of one of S. Austin's most desirable neighborhoods, Cherry Creek. This 3 bed, 2 bath home offers 2 living spaces, 2 dining spaces & a master suite w/ 2 closets, double vanity & walk-in shower. Enjoy your spacious galley-style kitchen offering SS appliances, custom cabinets & trendy subway tile backsplash. You'll love spending summer nights in your private backyard on your covered patio. Minutes to downtown, S. Lamar, S. Congress & easy access to Mopac and Ih-35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Aldford DR have any available units?
2606 Aldford DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Aldford DR have?
Some of 2606 Aldford DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Aldford DR currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Aldford DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Aldford DR pet-friendly?
No, 2606 Aldford DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2606 Aldford DR offer parking?
Yes, 2606 Aldford DR offers parking.
Does 2606 Aldford DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Aldford DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Aldford DR have a pool?
No, 2606 Aldford DR does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Aldford DR have accessible units?
Yes, 2606 Aldford DR has accessible units.
Does 2606 Aldford DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 Aldford DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monarch
801 W 5th St
Austin, TX 78703
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue
Austin, TX 78757
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl
Austin, TX 78737
Lorrain Apartments
1401 Enfield Rd
Austin, TX 78703
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin