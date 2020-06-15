2606 Aldford DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Completely remodeled home in the heart of one of S. Austin's most desirable neighborhoods, Cherry Creek. This 3 bed, 2 bath home offers 2 living spaces, 2 dining spaces & a master suite w/ 2 closets, double vanity & walk-in shower. Enjoy your spacious galley-style kitchen offering SS appliances, custom cabinets & trendy subway tile backsplash. You'll love spending summer nights in your private backyard on your covered patio. Minutes to downtown, S. Lamar, S. Congress & easy access to Mopac and Ih-35.