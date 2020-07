Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Home features dark hardwoods, high ceilings, big game room, theater room with surround sound connections, and french doors upstairs and down. Big master bedroom with crown molding. Kitchen has granite countertops, huge island, SS appliances, and gas cook top. Includes Samsung refrigerator and washer & dryer. Offers great covered patio with ceiling fans and curtains, too! This subdivision has a nice trail to walk your dogs, tall trees, and open grass area.