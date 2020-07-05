All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

2527 Berkeley Ave

2527 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Berkeley Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful Remodeled 3 bedroom home in Cherry Creek! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.

>>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/cP1nUlQg_zU <<<<

This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available for immediate move-in! This home has an open common area concept with vinyl wood flooring throughout! lovely remodeled bathrooms with subway tiles with modern fixtures! The kitchen has plenty of countertop space and stainless steel appliances. Large private fenced in yard with a covered patio! This house has everything you would want in a home. Schedule your tour today to view!

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Cherry Creek
YEAR BUILT: 1974

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- High Ceilings!
- Wood Vinyl flooring throughout!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Very desirable location!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5700287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Berkeley Ave have any available units?
2527 Berkeley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Berkeley Ave have?
Some of 2527 Berkeley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Berkeley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Berkeley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Berkeley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Berkeley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Berkeley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Berkeley Ave offers parking.
Does 2527 Berkeley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Berkeley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Berkeley Ave have a pool?
No, 2527 Berkeley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Berkeley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2527 Berkeley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Berkeley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Berkeley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

