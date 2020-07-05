2527 Berkeley Ave

Amenities

Wonderful Remodeled 3 bedroom home in Cherry Creek! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.



>>>> Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/cP1nUlQg_zU <<<<



This remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available for immediate move-in! This home has an open common area concept with vinyl wood flooring throughout! lovely remodeled bathrooms with subway tiles with modern fixtures! The kitchen has plenty of countertop space and stainless steel appliances. Large private fenced in yard with a covered patio! This house has everything you would want in a home. Schedule your tour today to view!



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Cherry Creek

YEAR BUILT: 1974



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- High Ceilings!

- Wood Vinyl flooring throughout!

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Very desirable location!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5700287)