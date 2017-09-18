Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 Available 02/15/19 Premium 3rd Floor Corner Condo In Bustling South Lamar - Premium 3rd floor corner condo in the heart of the bustling South Lamar (SOLA) District. Close to all downtown Austin has to offer. Featuring commercial grade windows, 11ft ceilings, gas cooking, Bosch appliances, covered parking, custom backsplash, granite counters and designer window treatments. Relax on the large balcony or on the elevated exterior lounge area outside of the front entry. Includes refrigerator, W/D, one reserved covered parking with additional guest.



(RLNE2717268)