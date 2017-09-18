All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318

2525 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2525 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 Available 02/15/19 Premium 3rd Floor Corner Condo In Bustling South Lamar - Premium 3rd floor corner condo in the heart of the bustling South Lamar (SOLA) District. Close to all downtown Austin has to offer. Featuring commercial grade windows, 11ft ceilings, gas cooking, Bosch appliances, covered parking, custom backsplash, granite counters and designer window treatments. Relax on the large balcony or on the elevated exterior lounge area outside of the front entry. Includes refrigerator, W/D, one reserved covered parking with additional guest.

(RLNE2717268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 have any available units?
2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 have?
Some of 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 currently offering any rent specials?
2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 is pet friendly.
Does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 offer parking?
Yes, 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 does offer parking.
Does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 have a pool?
No, 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 does not have a pool.
Does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 have accessible units?
No, 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 South Lamar Blvd. Unit 318 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35
Austin, TX 78748
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin