Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2525 Elmont Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:25 AM

2525 Elmont Dr

2525 Elmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Elmont Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
After a long gruesome battle where lots of bad things happened, you have finally conquered that new territory. Luckily, this was one of those situations where the people who are now your loyal subjects actually wanted you to depose their malevolently despotic dictator guy. So they are pretty pumped about having you as head honcho. In their appreciation, they built you a stupendous brand new building to live in, with all the modern first world amenities befitting of a benevolent ruler like yourself. They are right in the middle of putting in the finishing touches of your new castle, but it&rsquo;s ready to move into. What are you waiting for?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9-12Ft High Ceilings

All Electric Kitchen

Air Conditioning

Balcony or Patio

Bookcase

Built-in Desk

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fans

Central Heat and Air

Courtyard View

Dining Area

Downtown View

Dual Vanity

Entry Closet

Handicapped Accessible

Large Kitchen Island

Microwave

Oversized Patio

Pantry

Pool Views

Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom

Refrigerator

Stand-up Shower

Two Balconies

Views Available

Walk-in Closets

Washer and Dryer in Unit

Wood Floors

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Access to Public Transportation

Assigned Parking

Beautiful Landscaping

Billiards

Business Center

Cable Available

Clubhouse

Copy and Fax Services

Covered Parking

Disability Access

Easy Access to Freeways

Easy Access to Shopping

Elevators

Garage Parking

Gated Access

High-speed Internet Access

On-call Maintenance

On-site Maintenance

Private Yards Available

Public Parks Nearby

Rooftop Terrace

2 Shimmering Swimming Pools (1 with a Cabana)

State-of-the-art Multi-Level Fitness Center

__________________

Swasdee krup! I&rsquo;m Renee Damron with Taco Street Locating

I am a local Austinite fluent in English, Thai, Tacos, and Apartments. I am basically a super genius. I have dedicated my super genius powers to helping people like you find amazing places to live in Austin (and where to get the best tacos). My team and I have helped hundreds of people find amazing places to live, and I&rsquo;d love to do the same for you. Please hit me up! I am completely free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Elmont Dr have any available units?
2525 Elmont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Elmont Dr have?
Some of 2525 Elmont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Elmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Elmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Elmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2525 Elmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2525 Elmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Elmont Dr offers parking.
Does 2525 Elmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Elmont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Elmont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2525 Elmont Dr has a pool.
Does 2525 Elmont Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 2525 Elmont Dr has accessible units.
Does 2525 Elmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Elmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

