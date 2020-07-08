2525 Elmont Dr

Amenities
After a long gruesome battle where lots of bad things happened, you have finally conquered that new territory. Luckily, this was one of those situations where the people who are now your loyal subjects actually wanted you to depose their malevolently despotic dictator guy. So they are pretty pumped about having you as head honcho. In their appreciation, they built you a stupendous brand new building to live in, with all the modern first world amenities befitting of a benevolent ruler like yourself. They are right in the middle of putting in the finishing touches of your new castle, but it’s ready to move into. What are you waiting for?
Apartment Amenities
9-12Ft High Ceilings
All Electric Kitchen
Air Conditioning
Balcony or Patio
Bookcase
Built-in Desk
Cable Ready
Ceiling Fans
Central Heat and Air
Courtyard View
Dining Area
Downtown View
Dual Vanity
Entry Closet
Handicapped Accessible
Large Kitchen Island
Microwave
Oversized Patio
Pantry
Pool Views
Quartz Countertops in Kitchen and Bathroom
Refrigerator
Stand-up Shower
Two Balconies
Views Available
Walk-in Closets
Washer and Dryer in Unit
Wood Floors
Community Amenities
Access to Public Transportation
Assigned Parking
Beautiful Landscaping
Billiards
Business Center
Cable Available
Clubhouse
Copy and Fax Services
Covered Parking
Disability Access
Easy Access to Freeways
Easy Access to Shopping
Elevators
Garage Parking
Gated Access
High-speed Internet Access
On-call Maintenance
On-site Maintenance
Private Yards Available
Public Parks Nearby
Rooftop Terrace
2 Shimmering Swimming Pools (1 with a Cabana)
State-of-the-art Multi-Level Fitness Center
