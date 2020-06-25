Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2516 E 3rd St. Available 05/17/19 Great Location and Excellent Quality! A Must See! - LOCATION AND QUALITY! 2 bedroom 1 bath + study late 1950's remodel. Driveway parking. Deep lot (145 feet deep) with deck in back under large shade pecan trees. Kitchen opens to dining and living areas. Property has lots of natural light and an open feel. The room in the back of the home can be used as a study. Bamboo floors and original hardwood throughout. Single bath is also laundry area and seems larger than most bathrooms in homes like this. Fridge/washer/dryer inc. Enjoy the proximity to the city and the niche businesses throughout the area! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE3011071)