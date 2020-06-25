All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

2516 E 3rd St.

2516 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 East 3rd Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2516 E 3rd St. Available 05/17/19 Great Location and Excellent Quality! A Must See! - LOCATION AND QUALITY! 2 bedroom 1 bath + study late 1950's remodel. Driveway parking. Deep lot (145 feet deep) with deck in back under large shade pecan trees. Kitchen opens to dining and living areas. Property has lots of natural light and an open feel. The room in the back of the home can be used as a study. Bamboo floors and original hardwood throughout. Single bath is also laundry area and seems larger than most bathrooms in homes like this. Fridge/washer/dryer inc. Enjoy the proximity to the city and the niche businesses throughout the area! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE3011071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 E 3rd St. have any available units?
2516 E 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 E 3rd St. have?
Some of 2516 E 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 E 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2516 E 3rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 E 3rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 E 3rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 2516 E 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2516 E 3rd St. offers parking.
Does 2516 E 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 E 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 E 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 2516 E 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2516 E 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 2516 E 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 E 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 E 3rd St. has units with dishwashers.
