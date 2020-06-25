2513 Seton Ave

Amenities

parking

This is a fantastic location apartment, 2 blocks to UT Austin west campus, conveniently located to all restaurants and transportations. 5 minutes to downtown, bus stop close by and shuttle stop to UT and downtown, parking is available with extra a month but i can work with you. 2 blocks to closest restaurants and many other eating places.

people only, 1 bedroom 1 bath room, living room with leather sofa and coffee table, more high end and dinning room set in dinning room. Please look at the pictures! Very nice apartment with big screen TV, but cable is not included, kitchen with basic supply or you can bring your own pots and pans... this is perfect for students, internship, . Recently, there is some changes in this apartment, an extra very comfortable, new double size murphy bed and armoire is in the living room, sharing with people UT Austin student. This is the one I am renting out. It is available from Aug.25th 2017 to May 15th 2017 for Fall n Spring Semester.

please contact Sandie for photos cause I cannot download newer photos into the website for some reason,if any questions email for details or call . I can email photos to you. Thanks for checking this out!