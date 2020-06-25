All apartments in Austin
2513 Seton Ave

2513 Seton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Seton Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a fantastic location apartment, 2 blocks to UT Austin west campus, conveniently located to all restaurants and transportations. 5 minutes to downtown, bus stop close by and shuttle stop to UT and downtown, parking is available with extra a month but i can work with you. 2 blocks to closest restaurants and many other eating places.
people only, 1 bedroom 1 bath room, living room with leather sofa and coffee table, more high end and dinning room set in dinning room. Please look at the pictures! Very nice apartment with big screen TV, but cable is not included, kitchen with basic supply or you can bring your own pots and pans... this is perfect for students, internship, . Recently, there is some changes in this apartment, an extra very comfortable, new double size murphy bed and armoire is in the living room, sharing with people UT Austin student. This is the one I am renting out. It is available from Aug.25th 2017 to May 15th 2017 for Fall n Spring Semester.
please contact Sandie for photos cause I cannot download newer photos into the website for some reason,if any questions email for details or call . I can email photos to you. Thanks for checking this out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Seton Ave have any available units?
2513 Seton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2513 Seton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Seton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Seton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Seton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2513 Seton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Seton Ave offers parking.
Does 2513 Seton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2513 Seton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Seton Ave have a pool?
No, 2513 Seton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Seton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2513 Seton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Seton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Seton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Seton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Seton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
