2511 thornton rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse community garden dog park gym green community bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f829830097 ---- WELCOME TO THORNTON FLATS Thornton Flats is a design-centric apartment community tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood minutes from South Lamar and close proximity to many popular bars and restaurants in the 78704 area. The community features modern design elements enhanced by downtown skyline views, fenced in yards in select apartments, and terrace floor plans throughout the community. Some of the amenities available to our residents include a picnic area with hammock, residents\' lounge with full kitchen, outdoor gas grills with TV and sound system, yoga lawn, community gardens and dog park. In addition, the community is Austin Green Building Certified and adheres to strict environmental standards including water sensitive urban design. Our apartments boast large floor plans that are well above the market square footage and feature top of the line finishes including: stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, microwave, wood style floors, quartz countertops, glass backsplash, balconies/terraces and recessed lighting.