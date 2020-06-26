All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2511 thornton rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2511 thornton rd
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:09 PM

2511 thornton rd

2511 Thornton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2511 Thornton Road, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
green community
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f829830097 ---- WELCOME TO THORNTON FLATS Thornton Flats is a design-centric apartment community tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood minutes from South Lamar and close proximity to many popular bars and restaurants in the 78704 area. The community features modern design elements enhanced by downtown skyline views, fenced in yards in select apartments, and terrace floor plans throughout the community. Some of the amenities available to our residents include a picnic area with hammock, residents\' lounge with full kitchen, outdoor gas grills with TV and sound system, yoga lawn, community gardens and dog park. In addition, the community is Austin Green Building Certified and adheres to strict environmental standards including water sensitive urban design. Our apartments boast large floor plans that are well above the market square footage and feature top of the line finishes including: stainless steel appliances, full size washer and dryer, microwave, wood style floors, quartz countertops, glass backsplash, balconies/terraces and recessed lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 thornton rd have any available units?
2511 thornton rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 thornton rd have?
Some of 2511 thornton rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 thornton rd currently offering any rent specials?
2511 thornton rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 thornton rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 thornton rd is pet friendly.
Does 2511 thornton rd offer parking?
No, 2511 thornton rd does not offer parking.
Does 2511 thornton rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 thornton rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 thornton rd have a pool?
No, 2511 thornton rd does not have a pool.
Does 2511 thornton rd have accessible units?
No, 2511 thornton rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 thornton rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 thornton rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W
Austin, TX 78727
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78745
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Franklin Park
4509 E Saint Elmo Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Urban Oaks
6725 Circle S Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin