Amenities

Cute updated 2x2 in a small condo community right across the street from O Henry Middle school. Walk to Lake Austin or hop on a bus for a short ride to downtown. This homes comes with upgraded stainless steel Washer/Dryer, side by side refrigerator, and a fireplace.