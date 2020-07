Amenities

If you are looking for a great apartment with loads of amenities at an affordable price in the heart of Lubbock, Texas, then Meridian Park Apartments are the place for you! We offer six fabulous floorplans with spacious 1,2 or 3 bedroom options to choose from. Residents can take advantage of our fabulous amenities such as two sparkling, resort-style pools, 24 hour fitness center, sand volleyball court, and laundry room.