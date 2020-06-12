2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Newly Remodeled 2/1 Duplex in South Austin! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/q0b-MUYJ9LA



Must see newly remodeled duplex in desirable South Austin! Beautiful modern finishes and detail. This property is close to highways, entertainment, and shopping! Easy to get anywhere in town! Each unit has a private fenced in backyard, 1 parking spot in the carport and separates utility rooms with Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy! Lawncare service included!



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Carport/Street Parking

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1969



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Lawncare service included!

- Just fully remodeled!

- Hard flooring throughout!

- Right next to Country Club Creek Trails

- Convenient location!

- Fenced in Yard!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE5744860)