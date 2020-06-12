All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A

2408 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2408 Ventura Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Newly Remodeled 2/1 Duplex in South Austin! - Video Tour: https://youtu.be/q0b-MUYJ9LA

Must see newly remodeled duplex in desirable South Austin! Beautiful modern finishes and detail. This property is close to highways, entertainment, and shopping! Easy to get anywhere in town! Each unit has a private fenced in backyard, 1 parking spot in the carport and separates utility rooms with Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy! Lawncare service included!

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Carport/Street Parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1969

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Lawncare service included!
- Just fully remodeled!
- Hard flooring throughout!
- Right next to Country Club Creek Trails
- Convenient location!
- Fenced in Yard!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5744860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A have any available units?
2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A have?
Some of 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A does offer parking.
Does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A have a pool?
No, 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Ventura Drive, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
