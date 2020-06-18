2408 Manor Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated walk in closets gym courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking internet access

No regrets when you choose this amazing property to call home. Live in the heart of the Manor Road area where you can walk to amazing local restaurants, pubs and shops. UT is a few miles away and downtown is easily accessible. Features include energy-efficient appliances, a microwave, walk-in closets, fitness center, faux wood, covered parking, a courtyard with free Wi-Fi and individual water heaters. Inquire today! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (20954)

A Plus Apartments