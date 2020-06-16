2407 Euclid AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Newly built duplex in the heart of 04! Walk to SoCo, HEB, Starbucks, Lucys and much more. Wonderful open floor plan with breakfast bar in the kitchen, making a perfect setup to entertain. Tons of windows bring in all the natural light and display wonderful views to the private backyard. Step out onto your covered patio for grilling and yard games. All 3 bedrooms have private bathrooms - spacious master is upstairs boasting a gigantic closet. Extra bonus room upstairs is perfect for an office or nursery.