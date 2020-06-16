All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

2407 Euclid AVE

2407 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Euclid Avenue, Austin, TX 78704
Dawson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Newly built duplex in the heart of 04! Walk to SoCo, HEB, Starbucks, Lucys and much more. Wonderful open floor plan with breakfast bar in the kitchen, making a perfect setup to entertain. Tons of windows bring in all the natural light and display wonderful views to the private backyard. Step out onto your covered patio for grilling and yard games. All 3 bedrooms have private bathrooms - spacious master is upstairs boasting a gigantic closet. Extra bonus room upstairs is perfect for an office or nursery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Euclid AVE have any available units?
2407 Euclid AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Euclid AVE have?
Some of 2407 Euclid AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Euclid AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Euclid AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Euclid AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Euclid AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2407 Euclid AVE offer parking?
No, 2407 Euclid AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Euclid AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Euclid AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Euclid AVE have a pool?
No, 2407 Euclid AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Euclid AVE have accessible units?
No, 2407 Euclid AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Euclid AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Euclid AVE has units with dishwashers.

