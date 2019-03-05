Amenities

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/t_Wo2shsFoo **



Charming 3bd/2ba home in North Austin & within Round Rock ISD. Easy access to to the freeway makes this location unbeatable. Newly remodeled with new floors, no carpet! And all new stainless steel appliances. Large rooms with walk-in closets. Room towards the front door is an office room, or could be 4th bdrm. Washer/Dryer are provided as a courtesy to tenant. Very open layout with common areas having plenty of space for social gatherings or entertainment.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Woods/Century Pk

YEAR BUILT: 2003



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- HOA community

- Lots of natural light

- Great neighborhood easy access to Mopac

- Open floorplan - No Carpet!



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2404-century-park-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.