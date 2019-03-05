All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2404 Century Park Blvd.

2404 Century Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Century Park Boulevard, Austin, TX 78727

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/t_Wo2shsFoo **

Charming 3bd/2ba home in North Austin & within Round Rock ISD. Easy access to to the freeway makes this location unbeatable. Newly remodeled with new floors, no carpet! And all new stainless steel appliances. Large rooms with walk-in closets. Room towards the front door is an office room, or could be 4th bdrm. Washer/Dryer are provided as a courtesy to tenant. Very open layout with common areas having plenty of space for social gatherings or entertainment.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Woods/Century Pk
YEAR BUILT: 2003

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- HOA community
- Lots of natural light
- Great neighborhood easy access to Mopac
- Open floorplan - No Carpet!

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Laundry on-site, Living Room, Sprinklers (Auto), Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2404-century-park-blvd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Century Park Blvd. have any available units?
2404 Century Park Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Century Park Blvd. have?
Some of 2404 Century Park Blvd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Century Park Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Century Park Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Century Park Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Century Park Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Century Park Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Century Park Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2404 Century Park Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Century Park Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Century Park Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2404 Century Park Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Century Park Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2404 Century Park Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Century Park Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Century Park Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

