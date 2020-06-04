All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

2336 DOUGLAS ST

2336 Douglas Street · (512) 298-0229
Location

2336 Douglas Street, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
google fiber
package receiving
Tucked away amongst rolling hills and towering oaks is this wonderful community. Live only minutes from downtown Austin and the airport. Imagine coming home to granite-look countertops, exquisite wood flooring, new premium carpet, two-inch blinds, all new appliances and so much more. Community amenities include: 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance BBQ/Picnic Area Clubhouse Courtesy Patrol Fully Equipped Business Center Google Fiber Coming Soon On-Site Maintenance Team On-Site Management Team Package Receiving Public Transportation Recreation Room Coming Soon Recycling Spacious Fitness Center Spanish Speaking Team Sparkling Resort Style Pool Get ready for a one-of-a-kind lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 DOUGLAS ST have any available units?
2336 DOUGLAS ST has a unit available for $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 DOUGLAS ST have?
Some of 2336 DOUGLAS ST's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 DOUGLAS ST currently offering any rent specials?
2336 DOUGLAS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 DOUGLAS ST pet-friendly?
No, 2336 DOUGLAS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2336 DOUGLAS ST offer parking?
No, 2336 DOUGLAS ST does not offer parking.
Does 2336 DOUGLAS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 DOUGLAS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 DOUGLAS ST have a pool?
Yes, 2336 DOUGLAS ST has a pool.
Does 2336 DOUGLAS ST have accessible units?
No, 2336 DOUGLAS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 DOUGLAS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 DOUGLAS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
