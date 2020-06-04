2336 DOUGLAS ST

Amenities

Tucked away amongst rolling hills and towering oaks is this wonderful community. Live only minutes from downtown Austin and the airport. Imagine coming home to granite-look countertops, exquisite wood flooring, new premium carpet, two-inch blinds, all new appliances and so much more. Community amenities include: 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance BBQ/Picnic Area Clubhouse Courtesy Patrol Fully Equipped Business Center Google Fiber Coming Soon On-Site Maintenance Team On-Site Management Team Package Receiving Public Transportation Recreation Room Coming Soon Recycling Spacious Fitness Center Spanish Speaking Team Sparkling Resort Style Pool Get ready for a one-of-a-kind lifestyle! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.