2312 Gilia Dr

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District. Beautiful Community amenities including, pool, tennis, basketball courts and playgrounds. Come Home to Sienna Hills. Pets Welcome But must be approved. Must have a minimum monthly income of $9600 to qualify.

Deposit is $2500, Pet deposit is $400 per pet.

