Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2312 Gilia Dr

2312 Gilla Drive · (512) 829-7678
Location

2312 Gilla Drive, Austin, TX 78733

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2051 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2 home with fireplace, 2 car garage and large fenced in yard all located on a corner cul-de-sac lot. Large Kitchen and living area. Fridge and Washer and Dryer included. Exemplary Eanes School District. Beautiful Community amenities including, pool, tennis, basketball courts and playgrounds. Come Home to Sienna Hills. Pets Welcome But must be approved. Must have a minimum monthly income of $9600 to qualify.
Deposit is $2500, Pet deposit is $400 per pet.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Gilia Dr have any available units?
2312 Gilia Dr has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Gilia Dr have?
Some of 2312 Gilia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Gilia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Gilia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Gilia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Gilia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Gilia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Gilia Dr does offer parking.
Does 2312 Gilia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Gilia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Gilia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Gilia Dr has a pool.
Does 2312 Gilia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2312 Gilia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Gilia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Gilia Dr has units with dishwashers.
