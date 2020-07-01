2311 W 9th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Experience living in a highly desired neighborhood, on a beautiful street near downtown and Lady Bird Lake with this Tarrytown gem! This charming Craftsman-style home has a 5 BR/3.5 BA main house plus a large study/art studio/playroom featuring lots of natural light. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel Thermador appliances (double oven, XL fridge/freezer, 6 burner gas stove), hardwood floors, a screened-in porch and a fenced-in backyard make this a wonderful home! Separate 1 bed 1 bath guest apartment with its own entrance and kitchen. Close to Deep Eddy, hike and bike trail, Lions golf course, neighborhood park w/ pool, shops, restaurants and much more. Casis Elementary!