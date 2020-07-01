All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:09 AM

2311 W 9th St

2311 West 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 West 9th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Experience living in a highly desired neighborhood, on a beautiful street near downtown and Lady Bird Lake with this Tarrytown gem! This charming Craftsman-style home has a 5 BR/3.5 BA main house plus a large study/art studio/playroom featuring lots of natural light. Remodeled bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel Thermador appliances (double oven, XL fridge/freezer, 6 burner gas stove), hardwood floors, a screened-in porch and a fenced-in backyard make this a wonderful home! Separate 1 bed 1 bath guest apartment with its own entrance and kitchen. Close to Deep Eddy, hike and bike trail, Lions golf course, neighborhood park w/ pool, shops, restaurants and much more. Casis Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 W 9th St have any available units?
2311 W 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 W 9th St have?
Some of 2311 W 9th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 W 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
2311 W 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 W 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 W 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 2311 W 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 2311 W 9th St offers parking.
Does 2311 W 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 W 9th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 W 9th St have a pool?
Yes, 2311 W 9th St has a pool.
Does 2311 W 9th St have accessible units?
No, 2311 W 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 W 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 W 9th St has units with dishwashers.

