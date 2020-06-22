All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
2305 Ventura Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:35 AM

2305 Ventura Drive

2305 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Ventura Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/11gv6g94SUg *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1967

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming single story brick duplex!
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- All hard surface floors throughout
- Wide open floor plan, large living room!
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $35 monthly Water Fee
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: W/D Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Ventura Drive have any available units?
2305 Ventura Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Ventura Drive have?
Some of 2305 Ventura Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Ventura Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Ventura Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Ventura Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Ventura Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Ventura Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Ventura Drive does offer parking.
Does 2305 Ventura Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Ventura Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Ventura Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 Ventura Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Ventura Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Ventura Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Ventura Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Ventura Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
