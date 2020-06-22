2305 Ventura Drive

Amenities
*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/11gv6g94SUg *
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Carport
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1967
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Charming single story brick duplex!
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- All hard surface floors throughout
- Wide open floor plan, large living room!
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $35 monthly Water Fee
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: W/D Hookups