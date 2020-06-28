2305 Burly Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Gorgeous remodel in South Austin near William Cannon, West Gate Blvd and Manchaca. This beautiful home has a covered front porch and fenced backyard with patio and trees for shade. Dual master suites and 3 full bathrooms, with enormous walk-in closet. All stainless appliances, stone fireplace and vaulted living room ceiling, dining room, breakfast nook, large kitchen island and washer/dryer. Dual air conditioners with separate digital controls, and 2-car garage with epoxy floor and shelving. Sprinkler system being installed. 1 dog only allowed (under 100 lbs), no cats. Quick access to loads of shopping and restaurants, Mopac and I-35. Security deposit $2600. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

