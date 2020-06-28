All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2305 Burly Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2305 Burly Oak Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:45 PM

2305 Burly Oak Drive

2305 Burly Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2305 Burly Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous remodel in South Austin near William Cannon, West Gate Blvd and Manchaca. This beautiful home has a covered front porch and fenced backyard with patio and trees for shade. Dual master suites and 3 full bathrooms, with enormous walk-in closet. All stainless appliances, stone fireplace and vaulted living room ceiling, dining room, breakfast nook, large kitchen island and washer/dryer. Dual air conditioners with separate digital controls, and 2-car garage with epoxy floor and shelving. Sprinkler system being installed. 1 dog only allowed (under 100 lbs), no cats. Quick access to loads of shopping and restaurants, Mopac and I-35. Security deposit $2600. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Burly Oak Drive have any available units?
2305 Burly Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Burly Oak Drive have?
Some of 2305 Burly Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Burly Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Burly Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Burly Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Burly Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Burly Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Burly Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2305 Burly Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Burly Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Burly Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2305 Burly Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Burly Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2305 Burly Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Burly Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Burly Oak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Camden Cedar Hills
4100 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin