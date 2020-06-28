2305 Burly Oak Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous remodel in South Austin near William Cannon, West Gate Blvd and Manchaca. This beautiful home has a covered front porch and fenced backyard with patio and trees for shade. Dual master suites and 3 full bathrooms, with enormous walk-in closet. All stainless appliances, stone fireplace and vaulted living room ceiling, dining room, breakfast nook, large kitchen island and washer/dryer. Dual air conditioners with separate digital controls, and 2-car garage with epoxy floor and shelving. Sprinkler system being installed. 1 dog only allowed (under 100 lbs), no cats. Quick access to loads of shopping and restaurants, Mopac and I-35. Security deposit $2600. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.