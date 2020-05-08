2304 Santa Maria ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Close-in HOLLY neighborhood! Easy proximity to Rainey St, convention ctr, downtown, Lady Bird Lake, hike bike trail, and all activities of East 6th, East 7th, Cesar Chavez, Tillery, & more. Take it all in from the front porch. Gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, tons of light, well-appointed bathrooms, & kitchen w super counter space, loads of cabinets, giant walk-in pantry. 2nd living space and master cozy to back of house. Mud room/utility/home office space w washer & dryer included. Don't miss!