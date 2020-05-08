All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2304 Santa Maria ST

2304 Santa Maria Street · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Santa Maria Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Close-in HOLLY neighborhood! Easy proximity to Rainey St, convention ctr, downtown, Lady Bird Lake, hike bike trail, and all activities of East 6th, East 7th, Cesar Chavez, Tillery, & more. Take it all in from the front porch. Gleaming wood floors, high ceilings, tons of light, well-appointed bathrooms, & kitchen w super counter space, loads of cabinets, giant walk-in pantry. 2nd living space and master cozy to back of house. Mud room/utility/home office space w washer & dryer included. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Santa Maria ST have any available units?
2304 Santa Maria ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Santa Maria ST have?
Some of 2304 Santa Maria ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Santa Maria ST currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Santa Maria ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Santa Maria ST pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Santa Maria ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2304 Santa Maria ST offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Santa Maria ST offers parking.
Does 2304 Santa Maria ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 Santa Maria ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Santa Maria ST have a pool?
No, 2304 Santa Maria ST does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Santa Maria ST have accessible units?
No, 2304 Santa Maria ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Santa Maria ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Santa Maria ST has units with dishwashers.
