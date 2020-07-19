All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2304 Cedrick Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2304 Cedrick Cv
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2304 Cedrick Cv

2304 Cedrick Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2304 Cedrick Cove, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 WEEKS FREE! Pets WELCOME! - Property Id: 97022

Extreme make over ready for move-in. Immediate application processing. Extreme make over, brand new Cali-style gray flooring, designer paint scheme, truly amazing. Garden window, new appliance package, angled walls, modern feel! Full size W/D connections, Texas size closets, fenced in urban patio. Super Location!! Easy access to I/35, MOPAC, walk to restaurants and shopping, mass transit. Online Applications!

To schedule a viewing please call 512-765-9965
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97022
Property Id 97022

(RLNE4659169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Cedrick Cv have any available units?
2304 Cedrick Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Cedrick Cv have?
Some of 2304 Cedrick Cv's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Cedrick Cv currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Cedrick Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Cedrick Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Cedrick Cv is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Cedrick Cv offer parking?
No, 2304 Cedrick Cv does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Cedrick Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Cedrick Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Cedrick Cv have a pool?
No, 2304 Cedrick Cv does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Cedrick Cv have accessible units?
No, 2304 Cedrick Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Cedrick Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Cedrick Cv has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Turtle Rock
12800 Turtle Rock Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78752
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin