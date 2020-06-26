2212 Metcalfe Road #A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Available 08/15/19 Remodeled, Modern 5B3B Home Close to Everything in Austin! - Looking for housing for your company or group? This 5BR/3BA duplex features 10 memory foam beds, three fully stocked bathrooms, and two kitchens for a comfortable stay! This is a perfect solution to house two groups for your company, or have a separate living space for males and females in your group!



Come home to high-speed internet, plenty of parking on the corner lot, and multiple 40inch TVs both with Netflix and Hulu included. Private washers and dryers are available for the whole group.



~5 mile commute to Downtown Austin

High-Speed Internet & TVs w/ Netflix/Hulu

Washer & dryer in unit!

Lots of free parking for the whole group

Quiet, private location in East Austin



This East Austin duplex was newly renovated to include stainless steel appliances, new wooden flooring throughout, and modern lighting. You will have access to both sides of the duplex, along with a large storage space in between! There are multiple 96 gallon recycling and tr



Features:Air Conditioning, Fence, Yard, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi, Dryer



(RLNE4963316)