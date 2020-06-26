2210 Capulet St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home on a Premium Lot Available in Eastwood at Riverside! - Gated East Riverside community ideally located between downtown and Bergstrom Airport. Three bedroom, two bath home with automation package: Nest, Arlo, Kevo, Liftmaster. Premium lot with larger backyard and big deck stained in May. Neighborhood includes dog park and HOA maintains front and back yard. Stainless appliances with washer and dryer included. Tons of natural light and windows to enjoy a bright and open 1st level floor-plan. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4964690)