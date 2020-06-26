All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2210 Capulet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2210 Capulet St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

2210 Capulet St

2210 Capulet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2210 Capulet Street, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home on a Premium Lot Available in Eastwood at Riverside! - Gated East Riverside community ideally located between downtown and Bergstrom Airport. Three bedroom, two bath home with automation package: Nest, Arlo, Kevo, Liftmaster. Premium lot with larger backyard and big deck stained in May. Neighborhood includes dog park and HOA maintains front and back yard. Stainless appliances with washer and dryer included. Tons of natural light and windows to enjoy a bright and open 1st level floor-plan. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4964690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Capulet St have any available units?
2210 Capulet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Capulet St have?
Some of 2210 Capulet St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Capulet St currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Capulet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Capulet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Capulet St is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Capulet St offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Capulet St offers parking.
Does 2210 Capulet St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Capulet St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Capulet St have a pool?
No, 2210 Capulet St does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Capulet St have accessible units?
No, 2210 Capulet St does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Capulet St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Capulet St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Ironhorse Flats
1930 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78758
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin