Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fire pit fireplace accessible carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible fire pit

This updated home sits on over a quarter acre lot in a culdesac and provides lots of privacy. The master bedroom and both bathrooms have been remodeled. NO carpet! The backyard is huge and the fire pit is the perfect place to relax in the coldest winter month. Close to Central Market, Mopac, 290, and two HEB's.