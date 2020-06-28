2204 Stone River Dr

Amenities

Come make Stone River your new home! Close to South Park Meadows, shopping and restaurants, I-35 and a quick commute to downtown! Tile floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, stainless steel appliances, wonderful landscaping and many other features that will bring you right at home. Schedule your appointment today!



Check out our walkthrough video:https://youtu.be/ZIHnfSknS_M



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Southwest Oaks

YEAR BUILT: 1977



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- No carpet throughout!

- Covered patio with great landscaping!

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **