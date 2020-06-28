All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2204 Stone River Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2204 Stone River Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

2204 Stone River Dr

2204 Stone River Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2204 Stone River Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come make Stone River your new home! Close to South Park Meadows, shopping and restaurants, I-35 and a quick commute to downtown! Tile floors throughout, lots of natural lighting, stainless steel appliances, wonderful landscaping and many other features that will bring you right at home. Schedule your appointment today!

Check out our walkthrough video:https://youtu.be/ZIHnfSknS_M

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Southwest Oaks
YEAR BUILT: 1977

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- No carpet throughout!
- Covered patio with great landscaping!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Stone River Dr have any available units?
2204 Stone River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Stone River Dr have?
Some of 2204 Stone River Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Stone River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Stone River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Stone River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Stone River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Stone River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2204 Stone River Dr offers parking.
Does 2204 Stone River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 Stone River Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Stone River Dr have a pool?
No, 2204 Stone River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Stone River Dr have accessible units?
No, 2204 Stone River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Stone River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Stone River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Volume 1
2506 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78751

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin