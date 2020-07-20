All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2202 leah Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2202 leah Cove
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2202 leah Cove

2202 Leah Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2202 Leah Cove, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Minutes from I-35 or Mo Pac - Property Id: 41330

Contact Property Management @ (512) 501-0766
South Austin minutes from mopack and I-35
$1100 per month.
2br / 1 bats 810 sq. ft. living area
Two dedicated parking spaces
Washer & Dryer hook-up
Wood fireplace
Privacy Deck
Beautifully painted interior and exterior.
AC blows as cold as ice
Energy saving features Solar screen in windows, Extra insulation in attic, new elongated water saving commode and more.
Blocks from shopping and UT shuttle or metro
Plenty of schools in the areas range from k to 12th grade
Everything is in perfect shape from top to bottom
Why not live in the nicest 4-plex in the block?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41330
Property Id 41330

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5389817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 leah Cove have any available units?
2202 leah Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 leah Cove have?
Some of 2202 leah Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 leah Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2202 leah Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 leah Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2202 leah Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2202 leah Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2202 leah Cove offers parking.
Does 2202 leah Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 leah Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 leah Cove have a pool?
No, 2202 leah Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2202 leah Cove have accessible units?
No, 2202 leah Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 leah Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 leah Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave
Austin, TX 78758
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Palo Verde
7880 US 290 Hwy West
Austin, TX 78736
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin