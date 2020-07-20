2202 leah Cove

Amenities
Minutes from I-35 or Mo Pac - Property Id: 41330
Contact Property Management @ (512) 501-0766
South Austin minutes from mopack and I-35
$1100 per month.
2br / 1 bats 810 sq. ft. living area
Two dedicated parking spaces
Washer & Dryer hook-up
Wood fireplace
Privacy Deck
Beautifully painted interior and exterior.
AC blows as cold as ice
Energy saving features Solar screen in windows, Extra insulation in attic, new elongated water saving commode and more.
Blocks from shopping and UT shuttle or metro
Plenty of schools in the areas range from k to 12th grade
Everything is in perfect shape from top to bottom
Why not live in the nicest 4-plex in the block?
No Pets Allowed
