2202 leah Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Minutes from I-35 or Mo Pac - Property Id: 41330



Contact Property Management @ (512) 501-0766

South Austin minutes from mopack and I-35

$1100 per month.

2br / 1 bats 810 sq. ft. living area

Two dedicated parking spaces

Washer & Dryer hook-up

Wood fireplace

Privacy Deck

Beautifully painted interior and exterior.

AC blows as cold as ice

Energy saving features Solar screen in windows, Extra insulation in attic, new elongated water saving commode and more.

Blocks from shopping and UT shuttle or metro

Plenty of schools in the areas range from k to 12th grade

Everything is in perfect shape from top to bottom

Why not live in the nicest 4-plex in the block?

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/41330

Property Id 41330



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5389817)