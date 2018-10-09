2200 Westover Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled 3BR/2BA home in Tarrytown with in-ground pool. Open living/dining/kitchen with three large bedrooms including master that opens to backyard/pool. Spacious secondary family room with fireplace also opens to the pool area. Remodeled kitchen including beautiful stone counters and stainless appliances. Huge backyard oasis with pool and plenty of additional space for backyard outings. Located off Mopac and convenient to downtown, UT and Austin's best restaurants and shopping.



(RLNE5494883)