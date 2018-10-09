All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

2200 Westover Rd

2200 Westover Road · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Westover Road, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 3BR/2BA home in Tarrytown with in-ground pool. Open living/dining/kitchen with three large bedrooms including master that opens to backyard/pool. Spacious secondary family room with fireplace also opens to the pool area. Remodeled kitchen including beautiful stone counters and stainless appliances. Huge backyard oasis with pool and plenty of additional space for backyard outings. Located off Mopac and convenient to downtown, UT and Austin's best restaurants and shopping.

(RLNE5494883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Westover Rd have any available units?
2200 Westover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Westover Rd have?
Some of 2200 Westover Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Westover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Westover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Westover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Westover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Westover Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Westover Rd offers parking.
Does 2200 Westover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Westover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Westover Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Westover Rd has a pool.
Does 2200 Westover Rd have accessible units?
No, 2200 Westover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Westover Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Westover Rd has units with dishwashers.

