Last updated April 5 2020 at 7:51 PM

2111 GARDEN STREET B

2111 Garden Street · (512) 626-0128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2111 Garden Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit B Available 05/01/20 CASITA - Property Id: 249416

Detached 600 sq. ft. one-bedroom house for rent in the heart of highly sought-after East Austin Holly neighborhood. Fully furnished, move-in ready. Modern open plan design featuring full kitchen, combined living/dining space, 1 separate bedroom, with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Extra features include washer/dryer, sleeper sofa for guests, 2 dedicated parking spaces, and private fenced in patio. Easy access to Lady Bird Lake, Hike and Bike trail, Rainey Street, East Austin restaurants and bars, and Downtown. Free gas and water included. 6 or 12 month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249416
Property Id 249416

(RLNE5665058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 GARDEN STREET B have any available units?
2111 GARDEN STREET B has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 GARDEN STREET B have?
Some of 2111 GARDEN STREET B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 GARDEN STREET B currently offering any rent specials?
2111 GARDEN STREET B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 GARDEN STREET B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 GARDEN STREET B is pet friendly.
Does 2111 GARDEN STREET B offer parking?
Yes, 2111 GARDEN STREET B does offer parking.
Does 2111 GARDEN STREET B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2111 GARDEN STREET B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 GARDEN STREET B have a pool?
No, 2111 GARDEN STREET B does not have a pool.
Does 2111 GARDEN STREET B have accessible units?
No, 2111 GARDEN STREET B does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 GARDEN STREET B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 GARDEN STREET B has units with dishwashers.
