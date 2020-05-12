2111 GARDEN STREET B

Amenities

Unit B Available 05/01/20 CASITA - Property Id: 249416



Detached 600 sq. ft. one-bedroom house for rent in the heart of highly sought-after East Austin Holly neighborhood. Fully furnished, move-in ready. Modern open plan design featuring full kitchen, combined living/dining space, 1 separate bedroom, with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Extra features include washer/dryer, sleeper sofa for guests, 2 dedicated parking spaces, and private fenced in patio. Easy access to Lady Bird Lake, Hike and Bike trail, Rainey Street, East Austin restaurants and bars, and Downtown. Free gas and water included. 6 or 12 month lease.

