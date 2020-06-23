All apartments in Austin
2108 Holly Street

2108 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

2108 Holly Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now: Charming 3 bed / 2 bath home located in East Austin - Charming 3 bed / 2 bath home located in East Austin across from Laundrette (A+ restaurant). Open floor plan with spacious open kitchen / floor plan design. Charming wood floors throughout the home that bring back the classic nostalgia. Massive fenced yard. Utility closet featuring a full size washer / dryer off the rear of the home. Pets are negotiable.

Virtual Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B76pqyUoS4

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE4610709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Holly Street have any available units?
2108 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2108 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Holly Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Holly Street offer parking?
No, 2108 Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 2108 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
