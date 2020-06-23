2108 Holly Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now: Charming 3 bed / 2 bath home located in East Austin - Charming 3 bed / 2 bath home located in East Austin across from Laundrette (A+ restaurant). Open floor plan with spacious open kitchen / floor plan design. Charming wood floors throughout the home that bring back the classic nostalgia. Massive fenced yard. Utility closet featuring a full size washer / dryer off the rear of the home. Pets are negotiable.



Virtual Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B76pqyUoS4



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE4610709)