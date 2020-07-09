All apartments in Austin
2104 Patsy Parkway

Location

2104 Patsy Parkway, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Charming South Austin 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Remodeled with New Appliances! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/nX_2iOkJJ_A **

Easy access to I-35 and major employers, shopping, and entertainment venues! Huge Cul de sac lot, green space behind the home for extra privacy. Hard surface flooring throughout the main living areas. Lots of natural light - 2-story tall window in the living room! Big master suite with double closets, on the main level. Second-floor upstairs game room, with overlook to the living room. Installing Brand new stainless steel appliances.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1988

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Brand new stainless steel appliances with a microwave.
- Easy access to I-35 and major employers, shopping and entertainment venues
- Cul de sac lot, green space behind the home for extra privacy
- Hard surface flooring throughout main living areas
- Lots of natural light - 2-story tall window in the living room!
- Big master suite with double closets, on the main level
- Master bathroom with double vanity and fully tiled walk-in shower
- Second-floor upstairs game room, with overlook to the living room
- Huge backyard, fenced

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable (1 small dog allowed). Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3214879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

