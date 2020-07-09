2104 Patsy Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

Charming South Austin 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home! Remodeled with New Appliances! - **Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/nX_2iOkJJ_A **



Easy access to I-35 and major employers, shopping, and entertainment venues! Huge Cul de sac lot, green space behind the home for extra privacy. Hard surface flooring throughout the main living areas. Lots of natural light - 2-story tall window in the living room! Big master suite with double closets, on the main level. Second-floor upstairs game room, with overlook to the living room. Installing Brand new stainless steel appliances.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: South Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1988



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Brand new stainless steel appliances with a microwave.

- Easy access to I-35 and major employers, shopping and entertainment venues

- Cul de sac lot, green space behind the home for extra privacy

- Hard surface flooring throughout main living areas

- Lots of natural light - 2-story tall window in the living room!

- Big master suite with double closets, on the main level

- Master bathroom with double vanity and fully tiled walk-in shower

- Second-floor upstairs game room, with overlook to the living room

- Huge backyard, fenced



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable (1 small dog allowed). Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the unit. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



No Cats Allowed



