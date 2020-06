Amenities

Adorable 1930's partially renovated home in Central Austin. Walk or Bike to Central Market or take the bus line at Speedway/Duval. 3/1 with a large fenced backyard. Stackable Washer/Dryer, New Refrigerator. Table and chairs in dining stay if needed. Parking permits: $16.24 for 1 vehicle, $32.48 for 2, $48.71 Sweet Home in a great location!