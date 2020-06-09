All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

205 West 55th Street

205 West 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 West 55th Street, Austin, TX 78751
North Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
205 West 55th Street Available 08/07/20 UT PRE-LEASE: 4 bed/2 bath North Campus home for pre-Lease. Features wood floors and many updates - Wonderful home located in North Campus just North of The University of Texas and the UT Intramural Fields. Home features wood floors, 2 living areas, kitchen with updated newly installed oven and dishwasher in 2010, wonderfully sized bedrooms, fenced yard, 2010 new exterior paint, garage for storage, and full size washer/dryer included.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1861803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West 55th Street have any available units?
205 West 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 West 55th Street have?
Some of 205 West 55th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 West 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 West 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 205 West 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 West 55th Street offers parking.
Does 205 West 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 West 55th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West 55th Street have a pool?
No, 205 West 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 West 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 West 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 West 55th Street has units with dishwashers.
