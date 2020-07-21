204 W Mockingbird LN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher air conditioning microwave accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible

Location, location, location! Only about 1 mile down S. Congress off Hwy 290. Only 0.2 miles from Central Market and less than 5 miles to downtown Austin! Built in 2007 and just finished new updating - SS appliances, new HVAC's, new granite throughout, fresh paint, refinished wood stairs, and no carpet! Open floor plan down, great master with sitting area and door leading to balcony. Incredible private backyard with new sod, huge shade trees, newly stained back deck and peaceful setting with treed views!