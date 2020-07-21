All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

204 W Mockingbird LN

204 W Mockingbird Ln · No Longer Available
Location

204 W Mockingbird Ln, Austin, TX 78745
West Congress

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
Location, location, location! Only about 1 mile down S. Congress off Hwy 290. Only 0.2 miles from Central Market and less than 5 miles to downtown Austin! Built in 2007 and just finished new updating - SS appliances, new HVAC's, new granite throughout, fresh paint, refinished wood stairs, and no carpet! Open floor plan down, great master with sitting area and door leading to balcony. Incredible private backyard with new sod, huge shade trees, newly stained back deck and peaceful setting with treed views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 W Mockingbird LN have any available units?
204 W Mockingbird LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 W Mockingbird LN have?
Some of 204 W Mockingbird LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 W Mockingbird LN currently offering any rent specials?
204 W Mockingbird LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 W Mockingbird LN pet-friendly?
No, 204 W Mockingbird LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 204 W Mockingbird LN offer parking?
No, 204 W Mockingbird LN does not offer parking.
Does 204 W Mockingbird LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 W Mockingbird LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 W Mockingbird LN have a pool?
No, 204 W Mockingbird LN does not have a pool.
Does 204 W Mockingbird LN have accessible units?
Yes, 204 W Mockingbird LN has accessible units.
Does 204 W Mockingbird LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 W Mockingbird LN has units with dishwashers.
