Amenities

dishwasher carport pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities carport parking pool

Charming 1930's Zilker bungalow. Amazing location across from Zilker Elem.& Little Zilker Park. Walk or wheel to S Lamar shops and Barton Springs pool. Large, bright, eat-in kitchen with views of St Edwards and plenty of space for socializing, cooking, and dining. Carport can also be used for outdoor dining.