Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

2001 S. IH 35

2001 S Interstate · (512) 318-2918
Location

2001 S Interstate, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Conveniently situated in Southeast Austin only one block south of the Hike and Bike trail is this awesome community! The location puts you within one mile of the SoCo District on S. Congress, the South Shore District, downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake. Enjoy living in a luscious, green, environment, yet having quick access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and Universities. Some of the many interior features include wall-to-wall vinyl plank flooring, two tone paint, stainless appliance package, updated kitchen cabinets, air conditioning, spacious closets and much more! Relax inside and unwind or head outside and enjoy a refreshing dip in the sparkling pool. Relax on the sun deck and catch up with friends. Endless possibilities here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 S. IH 35 have any available units?
2001 S. IH 35 has a unit available for $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 S. IH 35 have?
Some of 2001 S. IH 35's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 S. IH 35 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 S. IH 35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 S. IH 35 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 offer parking?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have a pool?
Yes, 2001 S. IH 35 has a pool.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have accessible units?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 S. IH 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 S. IH 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
