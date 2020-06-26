2001 S. IH 35

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Conveniently situated in Southeast Austin only one block south of the Hike and Bike trail is this awesome community! The location puts you within one mile of the SoCo District on S. Congress, the South Shore District, downtown Austin and Lady Bird Lake. Enjoy living in a luscious, green, environment, yet having quick access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and Universities.



Some of the many interior features include wall-to-wall vinyl plank flooring, two tone paint, stainless appliance package, updated kitchen cabinets, air conditioning, spacious closets and much more! Relax inside and unwind or head outside and enjoy a refreshing dip in the sparkling pool. Relax on the sun deck and catch up with friends. Endless possibilities here! Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (501)

