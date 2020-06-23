All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1917 Geniveive Lane
1917 Geniveive Lane

1917 Geniveive Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Geniveive Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
dog park
1917 Geniveive Lane Available 06/10/20 Gorgeous Condo in Edgewick! - Gorgeous 3 level condo in the desirable Edgewick community. Surrounded by tons of great things south austin has to offer. Short distance to downtown and nearby bus routes. Open main level make it great for entertaining. Kitchen offers an island, tons of cabinet space and granite counters. 1 bed and full bath down stairs makes it great for having guests/family over for a visit. 2nd level offers master bedroom that has a spiral staircase leading to a private space to hide away an office or whatever else! Gated community offers dog park area, pool and on-site mail!

(RLNE4577953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Geniveive Lane have any available units?
1917 Geniveive Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Geniveive Lane have?
Some of 1917 Geniveive Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Geniveive Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Geniveive Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Geniveive Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Geniveive Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Geniveive Lane offer parking?
No, 1917 Geniveive Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Geniveive Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Geniveive Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Geniveive Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1917 Geniveive Lane has a pool.
Does 1917 Geniveive Lane have accessible units?
No, 1917 Geniveive Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Geniveive Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Geniveive Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
