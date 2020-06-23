Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

1917 Geniveive Lane Available 06/10/20 Gorgeous Condo in Edgewick! - Gorgeous 3 level condo in the desirable Edgewick community. Surrounded by tons of great things south austin has to offer. Short distance to downtown and nearby bus routes. Open main level make it great for entertaining. Kitchen offers an island, tons of cabinet space and granite counters. 1 bed and full bath down stairs makes it great for having guests/family over for a visit. 2nd level offers master bedroom that has a spiral staircase leading to a private space to hide away an office or whatever else! Gated community offers dog park area, pool and on-site mail!



(RLNE4577953)